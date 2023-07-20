Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s (STBX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, STBX stock has gone up by 30.30%, with a monthly gain of 36.51% and a quarterly surge of 27.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.29% for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.17% for STBX’s stock, with a 55.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Right Now?

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.31x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STBX is 16.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of STBX was 346.29K shares.

STBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) has jumped by 11.98 compared to previous close of 3.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STBX Trading at 34.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares surge +41.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STBX rose by +30.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. saw 57.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.58 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. stands at +45.72. The total capital return value is set at 343.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 247.09.

Based on Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.49. Total debt to assets is 7.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.87.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.