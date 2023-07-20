SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) has decreased by -8.12 when compared to last closing price of 0.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.40.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SBIG is 20.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBIG on July 20, 2023 was 229.07K shares.

SBIG’s Market Performance

SBIG stock saw a decrease of -7.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -29.33% and a quarterly a decrease of -52.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.02% for SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.70% for SBIG’s stock, with a -48.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBIG Trading at -20.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.59%, as shares sank -24.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBIG fell by -7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4351. In addition, SpringBig Holdings Inc. saw -26.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBIG starting from Harris Jeffrey Todd, who purchase 658,544 shares at the price of $0.30 back on May 31. After this action, Harris Jeffrey Todd now owns 728,503 shares of SpringBig Holdings Inc., valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

BERNSTEIN STEVEN E, the Director of SpringBig Holdings Inc., purchase 493,908 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that BERNSTEIN STEVEN E is holding 493,908 shares at $150,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBIG

Equity return is now at value 869.20, with -96.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.