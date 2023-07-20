Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is above average at 19.70x. The 36-month beta value for SIX is also noteworthy at 2.17.

The public float for SIX is 82.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.36% of that float. The average trading volume of SIX on July 20, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

SIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) has surged by 1.91 when compared to previous closing price of 24.08, but the company has seen a -1.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SIX’s Market Performance

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has seen a -1.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.89% decline in the past month and a -3.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for SIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.61% for SIX’s stock, with a -0.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

SIX Trading at -6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -9.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.59. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw 5.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Mick Gary, who purchase 5,812 shares at the price of $26.98 back on Jun 09. After this action, Mick Gary now owns 89,737 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $156,808 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, purchase 1,500 shares at $25.36 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Mick Gary is holding 84,737 shares at $38,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Equity return is now at value -10.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.