Should You Invest in Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ELYM is at 0.50.

The public float for ELYM is 19.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.16% of that float. The average trading volume for ELYM on July 20, 2023 was 5.30K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ELYM) stock’s latest price update

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM)’s stock price has increased by 7.86 compared to its previous closing price of 2.80. However, the company has seen a 1.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/10/21 that Eliem Therapeutics Kicks Off the Week’s IPOs With a Pop

ELYM’s Market Performance

ELYM’s stock has risen by 1.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.42% and a quarterly drop of -2.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.38% for Eliem Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.39% for ELYM stock, with a simple moving average of -3.74% for the last 200 days.

ELYM Trading at 1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELYM rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Eliem Therapeutics Inc. saw -17.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELYM

The total capital return value is set at -30.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.56. Equity return is now at value -41.60, with -39.70 for asset returns.

Based on Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37. Total debt to assets is 0.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.14.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.