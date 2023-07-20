Should You Invest in Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CYTK is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CYTK is $61.00, which is $27.88 above the current market price. The public float for CYTK is 90.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.00% of that float. The average trading volume for CYTK on July 20, 2023 was 852.04K shares.

The stock of Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) has increased by 1.30 when compared to last closing price of 33.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CYTK’s Market Performance

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has seen a -4.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.50% decline in the past month and a -8.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for CYTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.35% for CYTK stock, with a simple moving average of -16.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $49 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

CYTK Trading at -7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -5.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.33. In addition, Cytokinetics Incorporated saw -26.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Blum Robert I, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $35.28 back on Jul 13. After this action, Blum Robert I now owns 441,417 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated, valued at $440,940 using the latest closing price.

Malik Fady Ibraham, the EVP Research & Development of Cytokinetics Incorporated, sale 2,500 shares at $35.37 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Malik Fady Ibraham is holding 160,664 shares at $88,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-342.75 for the present operating margin

+91.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Incorporated stands at -411.21. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.99. Equity return is now at value 713.60, with -45.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.