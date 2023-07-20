Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) has surged by 6.77 when compared to previous closing price of 30.12, but the company has seen a 6.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) Right Now?

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) by analysts is $35.80, which is $3.64 above the current market price. The public float for SEM is 102.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.79% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of SEM was 615.19K shares.

SEM’s Market Performance

SEM stock saw an increase of 6.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.88% and a quarterly increase of 14.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.58% for SEM stock, with a simple moving average of 19.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEM stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEM in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $44 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2021.

SEM Trading at 9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEM rose by +7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.56. In addition, Select Medical Holdings Corporation saw 29.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEM starting from ORTENZIO ROBERT A, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $30.36 back on Jul 10. After this action, ORTENZIO ROBERT A now owns 6,889,668 shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, valued at $1,518,000 using the latest closing price.

ORTENZIO ROBERT A, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, sale 100,000 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that ORTENZIO ROBERT A is holding 1,279,000 shares at $3,200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+8.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Medical Holdings Corporation stands at +2.42. The total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66.

Based on Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM), the company’s capital structure generated 459.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.13. Total debt to assets is 67.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 431.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.