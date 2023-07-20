Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.31 in comparison to its previous close of 45.59, however, the company has experienced a -4.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/22 that Sage Antidepressant Trial Hits Its Target. Why the Stock Is Down.

Is It Worth Investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) by analysts is $61.67, which is $17.61 above the current market price. The public float for SAGE is 52.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.81% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of SAGE was 649.01K shares.

SAGE’s Market Performance

SAGE’s stock has seen a -4.50% decrease for the week, with a -17.93% drop in the past month and a -4.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for Sage Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.14% for SAGE’s stock, with a 3.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAGE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SAGE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SAGE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $60 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

SAGE Trading at -11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -17.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAGE fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.42. In addition, Sage Therapeutics Inc. saw 19.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAGE starting from Barrett Elizabeth, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $50.50 back on May 09. After this action, Barrett Elizabeth now owns 1,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc., valued at $50,500 using the latest closing price.

JONAS JEFFREY M, the Director of Sage Therapeutics Inc., sale 11,643 shares at $44.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that JONAS JEFFREY M is holding 121,981 shares at $519,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7116.69 for the present operating margin

+74.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sage Therapeutics Inc. stands at -6931.88. The total capital return value is set at -36.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.55. Equity return is now at value -42.30, with -39.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 157.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.