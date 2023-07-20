RXO Inc. (RXO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) has increased by 3.68 when compared to last closing price of 20.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/03/23 that Truckers’ Earnings Signal Economy May Be Near Bottom

Is It Worth Investing in RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Right Now?

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for RXO is $22.07, which is $0.89 above the current market price. The public float for RXO is 116.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.02% of that float. The average trading volume for RXO on July 20, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

RXO’s Market Performance

RXO’s stock has seen a 2.63% increase for the week, with a -4.07% drop in the past month and a 15.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for RXO Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.28% for RXO’s stock, with a 11.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXO stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RXO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RXO in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $18 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2023.

RXO Trading at 1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO rose by +2.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.69. In addition, RXO Inc. saw 24.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.59 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for RXO Inc. stands at +1.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.95. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on RXO Inc. (RXO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.29. Total debt to assets is 30.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 2.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RXO Inc. (RXO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.