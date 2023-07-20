Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (RRAC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RRAC)’s stock price has increased by 0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 10.73. However, the company has seen a 0.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RRAC) Right Now?

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RRAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RRAC is -0.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RRAC is 30.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RRAC on July 20, 2023 was 242.61K shares.

RRAC’s Market Performance

RRAC stock saw an increase of 0.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.55% and a quarterly increase of 2.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.25% for Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (RRAC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.50% for RRAC stock, with a simple moving average of 4.37% for the last 200 days.

RRAC Trading at 1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.15%, as shares surge +0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRAC rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.71. In addition, Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. saw 4.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RRAC

Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (RRAC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.