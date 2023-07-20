Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RELL is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RELL is $26.00, which is $12.13 above the current price. The public float for RELL is 13.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RELL on July 20, 2023 was 183.93K shares.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL)’s stock price has dropped by -10.83 in relation to previous closing price of 15.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RELL’s Market Performance

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) has experienced a -9.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.35% drop in the past month, and a -12.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for RELL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.03% for RELL’s stock, with a -31.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RELL stocks, with Feltl & Co. repeating the rating for RELL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RELL in the upcoming period, according to Feltl & Co. is $12 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2007.

RELL Trading at -18.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -24.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELL fell by -10.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.90. In addition, Richardson Electronics Ltd. saw -34.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELL starting from PELOQUIN GREGORY J, who sale 24,000 shares at the price of $17.98 back on May 19. After this action, PELOQUIN GREGORY J now owns 0 shares of Richardson Electronics Ltd., valued at $431,628 using the latest closing price.

PLANTE PAUL J, the Director of Richardson Electronics Ltd., sale 15,000 shares at $18.09 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that PLANTE PAUL J is holding 0 shares at $271,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+31.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Richardson Electronics Ltd. stands at +7.98. The total capital return value is set at 12.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 14.00 for asset returns.

Based on Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL), the company’s capital structure generated 2.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.18. Total debt to assets is 1.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.