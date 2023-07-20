Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.94 compared to its previous closing price of 6.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RPHM is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for RPHM is $25.00, which is $19.6 above the current market price. The public float for RPHM is 23.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.76% of that float. The average trading volume for RPHM on July 20, 2023 was 167.41K shares.

RPHM’s Market Performance

RPHM’s stock has seen a -12.32% decrease for the week, with a -13.06% drop in the past month and a -23.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.59% for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.31% for RPHM’s stock, with a 28.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RPHM Trading at -19.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares sank -16.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPHM fell by -12.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.92. In addition, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 168.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPHM starting from Novo Holdings A/S, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $7.10 back on Jun 23. After this action, Novo Holdings A/S now owns 3,330,337 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $709,740 using the latest closing price.

O’Donnell Niall, the Director of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 125,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that O’Donnell Niall is holding 2,188,713 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPHM

Equity return is now at value -51.10, with -46.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.