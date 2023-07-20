Real-Time Update: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) has seen a 10.38% increase in the past week, with a 1.39% gain in the past month, and a -17.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for MKTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.31% for MKTX’s stock, with a -7.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) Right Now?

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MKTX is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MKTX is $283.10, which is $4.81 above the current price. The public float for MKTX is 36.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MKTX on July 20, 2023 was 365.34K shares.

MKTX) stock’s latest price update

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.57 compared to its previous closing price of 261.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/03/21 that Didi Global, Ulta Beauty, Nvidia: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of MKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKTX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MKTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MKTX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $310 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

MKTX Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKTX rose by +10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $257.51. In addition, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. saw -0.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKTX starting from McPherson Kevin M, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $277.25 back on Jun 15. After this action, McPherson Kevin M now owns 70,899 shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc., valued at $277,250 using the latest closing price.

McPherson Kevin M, the Global Head of Sales of MarketAxess Holdings Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $274.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that McPherson Kevin M is holding 71,899 shares at $548,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.47 for the present operating margin

+81.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. stands at +34.82. The total capital return value is set at 28.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.58. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.