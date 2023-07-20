Real-Time Update: GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (GENK) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.63% for GENK’s stock, with a 17.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GENK) Right Now?

GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GENK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GENK is 3.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GENK on July 20, 2023 was 470.22K shares.

GENK) stock’s latest price update

GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GENK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.43 compared to its previous closing price of 17.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GENK Trading at 17.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.35% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENK rose by +14.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, GEN Restaurant Group Inc. saw 23.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (GENK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.