Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF)’s stock price has decreased by -0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 109.80. However, the company has seen a 4.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is above average at 14.41x. The 36-month beta value for RJF is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RJF is $113.44, which is $5.03 above than the current price. The public float for RJF is 191.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. The average trading volume of RJF on July 20, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

RJF’s Market Performance

The stock of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) has seen a 4.54% increase in the past week, with a 9.49% rise in the past month, and a 13.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for RJF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.51% for RJF stock, with a simple moving average of 5.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $120 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

RJF Trading at 14.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +10.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF rose by +4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.43. In addition, Raymond James Financial Inc. saw 2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Dowdle Jeffrey A, who sale 5,281 shares at the price of $96.36 back on Jun 07. After this action, Dowdle Jeffrey A now owns 48,314 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc., valued at $508,884 using the latest closing price.

Perry Jodi, the President, ICD for RJFS of Raymond James Financial Inc., sale 6,343 shares at $112.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Perry Jodi is holding 7,150 shares at $712,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.11 for the present operating margin

+94.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial Inc. stands at +13.48. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.