Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, PRMW stock has gone up by 7.74%, with a monthly gain of 4.31% and a quarterly plunge of -9.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Primo Water Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.17% for PRMW’s stock, with a -4.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Right Now?

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PRMW is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PRMW is $19.88, which is $5.93 above the current market price. The public float for PRMW is 155.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume for PRMW on July 20, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

PRMW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) has jumped by 3.30 compared to previous close of 13.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRMW Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRMW rose by +7.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.89. In addition, Primo Water Corporation saw -11.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRMW starting from FOWDEN JEREMY S G, who sale 47,630 shares at the price of $16.01 back on Feb 08. After this action, FOWDEN JEREMY S G now owns 1,268,770 shares of Primo Water Corporation, valued at $762,685 using the latest closing price.

FOWDEN JEREMY S G, the Director of Primo Water Corporation, sale 90,463 shares at $16.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that FOWDEN JEREMY S G is holding 1,268,770 shares at $1,458,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.38 for the present operating margin

+58.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Primo Water Corporation stands at +1.34. The total capital return value is set at 4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), the company’s capital structure generated 134.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.33. Total debt to assets is 47.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.