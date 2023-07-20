Polaris Inc. (PII) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Polaris Inc. (PII) is $115.09, which is -$21.81 below the current market price. The public float for PII is 53.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PII on July 20, 2023 was 554.76K shares.

PII) stock’s latest price update

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.46 in relation to its previous close of 132.10. However, the company has experienced a 4.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PII’s Market Performance

Polaris Inc. (PII) has seen a 4.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.60% gain in the past month and a 24.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for PII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.41% for PII stock, with a simple moving average of 23.80% for the last 200 days.

PII Trading at 17.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.98% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +13.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PII rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.39. In addition, Polaris Inc. saw 34.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PII starting from Williams James P, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Jul 12. After this action, Williams James P now owns 16,001 shares of Polaris Inc., valued at $1,820,000 using the latest closing price.

Clark Dougherty Lucy, the SVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary of Polaris Inc., sale 10,626 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Clark Dougherty Lucy is holding 12,282 shares at $1,221,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.78 for the present operating margin

+22.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polaris Inc. stands at +7.02. The total capital return value is set at 23.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.79. Equity return is now at value 45.20, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Polaris Inc. (PII), the company’s capital structure generated 197.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.37. Total debt to assets is 41.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Polaris Inc. (PII) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.