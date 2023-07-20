Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s (PLRX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) has gone down by -4.45% for the week, with a -19.95% drop in the past month and a -38.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.70% for PLRX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.54% for PLRX’s stock, with a -25.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLRX is 1.25.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for PLRX is 45.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.99% of that float. On July 20, 2023, PLRX’s average trading volume was 940.54K shares.

PLRX) stock’s latest price update

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.16 in comparison to its previous close of 18.03, however, the company has experienced a -4.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLRX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLRX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $48 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

PLRX Trading at -15.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -19.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLRX fell by -4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.85. In addition, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. saw -7.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLRX starting from Coulie Bernard, who sale 70,150 shares at the price of $18.01 back on Jul 17. After this action, Coulie Bernard now owns 342,103 shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,263,338 using the latest closing price.

Lefebvre Eric, the Chief Medical Officer of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., sale 22,321 shares at $18.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Lefebvre Eric is holding 167,215 shares at $401,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLRX

Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -35.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.