Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.39 in relation to its previous close of 0.41. However, the company has experienced a 0.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that Phunware Begins Accepting Bitcoin Payments. That’s Not Helping the Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 9.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is $2.15, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for PHUN is 95.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHUN on July 20, 2023 was 937.60K shares.

PHUN’s Market Performance

The stock of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) has seen a 0.51% increase in the past week, with a -31.23% drop in the past month, and a -42.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.58% for PHUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.45% for PHUN’s stock, with a -54.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHUN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PHUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHUN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2021.

PHUN Trading at -29.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -28.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHUN rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4728. In addition, Phunware Inc. saw -49.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHUN starting from Costello Ryan, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Dec 14. After this action, Costello Ryan now owns 188,776 shares of Phunware Inc., valued at $18,404 using the latest closing price.

KNITOWSKI ALAN S, the Chief Executive Officer of Phunware Inc., sale 259,722 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that KNITOWSKI ALAN S is holding 803,713 shares at $239,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHUN

Equity return is now at value -139.70, with -70.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Phunware Inc. (PHUN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.