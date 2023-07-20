Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Personalis Inc. (PSNL) by analysts is $6.40, which is $3.96 above the current market price. The public float for PSNL is 44.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of PSNL was 277.93K shares.

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL)’s stock price has plunge by -4.74relation to previous closing price of 2.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.91% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PSNL’s Market Performance

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) has seen a -3.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.74% gain in the past month and a -17.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.66% for PSNL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.76% for PSNL’s stock, with a -11.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNL stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PSNL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSNL in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $8 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

PSNL Trading at 6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares surge +6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNL fell by -3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, Personalis Inc. saw 11.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSNL starting from Tachibana Aaron, who sale 6,904 shares at the price of $2.07 back on Jun 16. After this action, Tachibana Aaron now owns 193,990 shares of Personalis Inc., valued at $14,291 using the latest closing price.

Chen Richard, the Chief Medical Officer and EVP of Personalis Inc., sale 4,817 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Chen Richard is holding 125,529 shares at $9,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-177.61 for the present operating margin

+20.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Personalis Inc. stands at -174.20. The total capital return value is set at -36.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.30. Equity return is now at value -49.50, with -36.70 for asset returns.

Based on Personalis Inc. (PSNL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.35. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Personalis Inc. (PSNL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.