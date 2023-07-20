Organon & Co. (OGN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) is 7.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OGN is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Organon & Co. (OGN) is $30.00, which is $9.52 above the current market price. The public float for OGN is 254.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. On July 20, 2023, OGN’s average trading volume was 2.11M shares.

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN)’s stock price has increased by 1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 20.53. However, the company has seen a 2.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/12/21 that Merck Spinoff Organon Is Cheap—and It Just Set a 3.7% Dividend Yield

OGN’s Market Performance

OGN’s stock has risen by 2.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.48% and a quarterly drop of -11.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Organon & Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.40% for OGN’s stock, with a -14.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for OGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OGN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $33 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

OGN Trading at 1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGN rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.52. In addition, Organon & Co. saw -25.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

+63.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organon & Co. stands at +14.85. The total capital return value is set at 21.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.49. Equity return is now at value -77.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Organon & Co. (OGN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.