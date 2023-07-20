Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.95 in relation to its previous close of 71.22. However, the company has experienced a 5.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/09/22 that Ollie’s Stock Rises for a Sixth Day. Inflation Could Push Consumers to Discounters.

Is It Worth Investing in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Right Now?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is $68.53, which is -$5.94 below the current market price. The public float for OLLI is 61.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLLI on July 20, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

OLLI’s Market Performance

OLLI stock saw an increase of 5.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.65% and a quarterly increase of 18.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.73% for OLLI’s stock, with a 26.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OLLI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $66 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

OLLI Trading at 16.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.89% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +24.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.99. In addition, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. saw 55.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from FLEISHMAN STANLEY, who sale 1,592 shares at the price of $64.22 back on Apr 20. After this action, FLEISHMAN STANLEY now owns 57,161 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., valued at $102,238 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKSON THOMAS, the Director of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $58.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that HENDRICKSON THOMAS is holding 610 shares at $175,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.76 for the present operating margin

+34.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stands at +5.63. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.