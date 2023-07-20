OceanPal Inc. (OP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.88.

The public float for OP is 1.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.89% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of OP was 130.68K shares.

OP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) has jumped by 6.45 compared to previous close of 1.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OP’s Market Performance

OceanPal Inc. (OP) has experienced a 4.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.70% drop in the past month, and a -73.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.08% for OP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.70% for OP’s stock, with a -91.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OP Trading at -45.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.90%, as shares sank -9.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OP rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5981. In addition, OceanPal Inc. saw -92.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OP

Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, OceanPal Inc. (OP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.