Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Stock Records 15.02% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has gone up by 5.97% for the week, with a 0.99% rise in the past month and a 15.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.34% for NTNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.29% for NTNX stock, with a simple moving average of 9.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) is $35.14, which is $5.27 above the current market price. The public float for NTNX is 230.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTNX on July 20, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

NTNX) stock’s latest price update

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.94relation to previous closing price of 28.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.97% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NTNX Trading at 6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX rose by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.01. In addition, Nutanix Inc. saw 13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from Wall Tyler, who sale 90,000 shares at the price of $26.19 back on Jan 03. After this action, Wall Tyler now owns 48,256 shares of Nutanix Inc., valued at $2,357,073 using the latest closing price.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV, the President and CEO of Nutanix Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $28.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that RAMASWAMI RAJIV is holding 310,348 shares at $141,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.19 for the present operating margin

+79.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc. stands at -50.45. The total capital return value is set at -107.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -265.67. Equity return is now at value 49.80, with -16.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.