NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 2 as "hold," and 1 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NovoCure Limited (NVCR) is $66.60, which is $49.74 above the current market price. The public float for NVCR is 104.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVCR on July 20, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

NVCR) stock’s latest price update

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.34 in relation to its previous close of 39.62. However, the company has experienced a -2.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NVCR’s Market Performance

NVCR’s stock has fallen by -2.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.58% and a quarterly drop of -38.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for NovoCure Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.59% for NVCR stock, with a simple moving average of -44.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVCR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for NVCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NVCR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $46 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

NVCR Trading at -30.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCR fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.15. In addition, NovoCure Limited saw -46.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVCR starting from Leonard Frank X, who sale 8,318 shares at the price of $75.16 back on Mar 07. After this action, Leonard Frank X now owns 54,284 shares of NovoCure Limited, valued at $625,205 using the latest closing price.

GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM, the Chief Operating Officer of NovoCure Limited, sale 25,635 shares at $76.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM is holding 209,753 shares at $1,952,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.53 for the present operating margin

+78.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovoCure Limited stands at -17.20. The total capital return value is set at -8.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.20. Equity return is now at value -32.00, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Based on NovoCure Limited (NVCR), the company’s capital structure generated 133.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.22. Total debt to assets is 49.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.