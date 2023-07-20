New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) is $12.71, which is $0.01 above the current market price. The public float for NMFC is 89.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NMFC on July 20, 2023 was 297.66K shares.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.32relation to previous closing price of 12.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.32% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) has experienced a 0.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.02% rise in the past month, and a 7.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for NMFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.81% for NMFC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.68% for the last 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMFC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NMFC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NMFC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $11 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought NMFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMFC rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.42. In addition, New Mountain Finance Corporation saw 2.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMFC starting from Boswerger Laura Holson, who purchase 14,975 shares at the price of $11.89 back on May 11. After this action, Boswerger Laura Holson now owns 49,398 shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation, valued at $178,003 using the latest closing price.

KLINSKY STEVEN B, the Director of New Mountain Finance Corporation, purchase 100,000 shares at $11.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that KLINSKY STEVEN B is holding 7,820,681 shares at $1,174,170 based on the most recent closing price.

+50.83 for the present operating margin

+78.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Mountain Finance Corporation stands at +21.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.41.

Based on New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC), the company’s capital structure generated 150.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.11. Total debt to assets is 59.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

To put it simply, New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.