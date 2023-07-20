Netcapital Inc.’s (NCPL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, NCPL stock has gone down by -40.80%, with a monthly decline of -47.08% and a quarterly plunge of -25.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.45% for Netcapital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.54% for NCPL’s stock, with a -48.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) Right Now?

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) by analysts is $4.00, which is $3.3 above the current market price. The public float for NCPL is 5.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of NCPL was 440.83K shares.

NCPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) has dropped by -40.29 compared to previous close of 1.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -40.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NCPL Trading at -49.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -49.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCPL fell by -40.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1413. In addition, Netcapital Inc. saw -53.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.81 for the present operating margin

+29.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netcapital Inc. stands at +63.92. The total capital return value is set at -4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.57. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Netcapital Inc. (NCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 16.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.10. Total debt to assets is 13.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.