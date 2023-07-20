Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) is $11.01, which is $0.61 above the current market price. The public float for NBTX is 33.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NBTX on July 20, 2023 was 924.85K shares.

NBTX) stock’s latest price update

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ: NBTX)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.19 in comparison to its previous close of 7.07, however, the company has experienced a 24.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NBTX’s Market Performance

NBTX’s stock has risen by 24.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 48.89% and a quarterly rise of 100.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.67% for Nanobiotix S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.44% for NBTX’s stock, with a 84.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NBTX Trading at 44.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +41.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBTX rose by +23.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, Nanobiotix S.A. saw 110.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NBTX

The total capital return value is set at -102.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -132.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.