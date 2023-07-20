Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MPWR is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MPWR is $554.70, which is -$4.95 below the current price. The public float for MPWR is 45.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPWR on July 20, 2023 was 620.35K shares.

MPWR) stock’s latest price update

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR)’s stock price has dropped by -5.81 in relation to previous closing price of 574.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MPWR’s Market Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) has experienced a -6.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.06% rise in the past month, and a 16.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for MPWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.26% for MPWR’s stock, with a 23.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MPWR Trading at 8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPWR fell by -6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $541.45. In addition, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. saw 53.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPWR starting from Hsing Michael, who sale 10,960 shares at the price of $537.79 back on Jul 03. After this action, Hsing Michael now owns 1,049,447 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., valued at $5,894,178 using the latest closing price.

Sciammas Maurice, the Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., sale 4,305 shares at $537.79 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Sciammas Maurice is holding 200,044 shares at $2,315,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.81 for the present operating margin

+58.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. stands at +24.39. The total capital return value is set at 36.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.00. Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 23.40 for asset returns.

Based on Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23. Total debt to assets is 0.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.