Mogo Inc. (MOGO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MOGO is $2.40, The public float for MOGO is 65.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOGO on July 20, 2023 was 119.73K shares.

MOGO stock's latest price update

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.66 in comparison to its previous close of 0.90, however, the company has experienced a 15.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MOGO’s Market Performance

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) has experienced a 15.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.57% rise in the past month, and a 17.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.89% for MOGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.49% for MOGO’s stock, with a 17.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOGO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MOGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOGO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $9 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2022.

MOGO Trading at 12.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.63%, as shares surge +16.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOGO rose by +15.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7310. In addition, Mogo Inc. saw 56.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOGO

Equity return is now at value -101.40, with -58.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mogo Inc. (MOGO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.