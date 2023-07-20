Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) by analysts is $3.00, The public float for METX is 20.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of METX was 717.89K shares.

METX) stock’s latest price update

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.70 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

METX’s Market Performance

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) has experienced a 8.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.04% rise in the past month, and a -3.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.86% for METX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.21% for METX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.81% for the last 200 days.

METX Trading at 19.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.34%, as shares surge +15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX rose by +7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1976. In addition, Meten Holding Group Ltd. saw 32.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+14.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meten Holding Group Ltd. stands at +8.17. The total capital return value is set at 5.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.01. Equity return is now at value 92.60, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.