Make Informed Decisions with Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Stock Updates

In the past week, TGB stock has gone up by 1.38%, with a monthly gain of 0.68% and a quarterly plunge of -17.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.87% for Taseko Mines Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.30% for TGB’s stock, with a 0.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.01.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TGB is 277.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TGB on July 20, 2023 was 887.43K shares.

TGB) stock’s latest price update

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 1.48. However, the company has seen a 1.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TGB Trading at 4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4280. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Limited stands at -6.61. The total capital return value is set at 4.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.89. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), the company’s capital structure generated 164.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.20. Total debt to assets is 45.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.