Make Informed Decisions with Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Stock Updates

The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has seen a 3.55% increase in the past week, with a 3.12% gain in the past month, and a -6.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for SCCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.26% for SCCO’s stock, with a 13.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Right Now?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SCCO is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SCCO is $63.10, which is -$14.02 below the current market price. The public float for SCCO is 85.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.12% of that float. The average trading volume for SCCO on July 20, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

SCCO) stock’s latest price update

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.16 in relation to its previous close of 76.64. However, the company has experienced a 3.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $66 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

SCCO Trading at 6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.10. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 27.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, who sale 500 shares at the price of $70.21 back on Jun 12. After this action, PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL now owns 5,514 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $35,105 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 500 shares at $78.50 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 6,014 shares at $39,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.15 for the present operating margin

+45.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +26.26. The total capital return value is set at 28.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.39. Equity return is now at value 34.00, with 15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 87.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.77. Total debt to assets is 41.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.