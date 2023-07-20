Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MGNI is 2.15.

The public float for MGNI is 117.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.82% of that float. On July 20, 2023, MGNI’s average trading volume was 1.51M shares.

The stock of Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) has decreased by -0.79 when compared to last closing price of 15.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MGNI’s Market Performance

MGNI’s stock has fallen by -1.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.60% and a quarterly rise of 56.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.69% for Magnite Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.73% for MGNI stock, with a simple moving average of 43.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MGNI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGNI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

MGNI Trading at 17.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.07. In addition, Magnite Inc. saw 42.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNI starting from BARRETT MICHAEL G., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $15.02 back on Jul 11. After this action, BARRETT MICHAEL G. now owns 1,405,072 shares of Magnite Inc., valued at $375,500 using the latest closing price.

Evans Katie Seitz, the Chief Operating Officer of Magnite Inc., sale 17,774 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Evans Katie Seitz is holding 356,071 shares at $266,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNI

Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.