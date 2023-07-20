KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) is $6.82, which is $2.93 above the current market price. The public float for KWE is 3.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KWE on July 20, 2023 was 62.21K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KWE) stock’s latest price update

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE)’s stock price has dropped by -20.99 in relation to previous closing price of 2.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -27.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KWE’s Market Performance

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) has experienced a -27.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -39.83% drop in the past month, and a -21.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.18% for KWE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.08% for KWE’s stock, with a -39.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KWE Trading at -32.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.50%, as shares sank -37.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KWE fell by -27.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, KWESST Micro Systems Inc. saw -19.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1398.62 for the present operating margin

-19.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for KWESST Micro Systems Inc. stands at -1458.08. The total capital return value is set at -251.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -366.88. Equity return is now at value -224.80, with -78.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.