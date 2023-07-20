Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KEYS is 1.06.

The public float for KEYS is 177.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEYS on July 20, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

KEYS) stock’s latest price update

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS)’s stock price has soared by 1.58 in relation to previous closing price of 169.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KEYS’s Market Performance

KEYS’s stock has risen by 2.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.68% and a quarterly rise of 14.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.57% for Keysight Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.53% for KEYS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $200 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

KEYS Trading at 7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.60. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc. saw 0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from NARAYANAN KAILASH, who sale 500 shares at the price of $165.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, NARAYANAN KAILASH now owns 26,169 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc., valued at $82,500 using the latest closing price.

PAGE JOHN, the SVP of Keysight Technologies Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $163.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that PAGE JOHN is holding 36,219 shares at $3,276,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Equity return is now at value 27.50, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.