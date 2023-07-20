Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) by analysts is $86.88, which is $41.59 above the current market price. The public float for NTLA is 75.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.00% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of NTLA was 1.00M shares.

NTLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) has surged by 3.26 when compared to previous closing price of 44.18, but the company has seen a -0.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/16/22 that Crispr Gene-Editing Drugs Show Promise in Preliminary Study

NTLA’s Market Performance

NTLA’s stock has fallen by -0.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.58% and a quarterly rise of 20.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.00% for NTLA stock, with a simple moving average of 7.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTLA stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for NTLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTLA in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $66 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

NTLA Trading at 7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTLA fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.34. In addition, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. saw 30.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTLA starting from Bhanji Muna, who sale 1,867 shares at the price of $39.30 back on Jul 06. After this action, Bhanji Muna now owns 12,526 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $73,373 using the latest closing price.

Clark Eliana, the EVP, Chief Technical Officer of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., sale 360 shares at $40.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Clark Eliana is holding 45,146 shares at $14,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-879.04 for the present operating margin

+85.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -909.78. The total capital return value is set at -36.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.63. Equity return is now at value -41.70, with -33.50 for asset returns.

Based on Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.57. Total debt to assets is 8.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 52.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.