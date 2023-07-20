Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) has increased by 21.30 when compared to last closing price of 5.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 25.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.38.

The public float for NOTV is 20.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOTV on July 20, 2023 was 379.48K shares.

NOTV’s Market Performance

The stock of Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) has seen a 25.00% increase in the past week, with a 24.75% rise in the past month, and a 11.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.80% for NOTV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.40% for NOTV’s stock, with a -22.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NOTV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOTV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

NOTV Trading at 10.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +25.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTV rose by +23.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.00. In addition, Inotiv Inc. saw 24.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTV starting from Sagartz John E, who purchase 5,100 shares at the price of $4.91 back on Mar 14. After this action, Sagartz John E now owns 692,047 shares of Inotiv Inc., valued at $25,041 using the latest closing price.

Beattie John Gregory, the Chief Operating Officer of Inotiv Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $6.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Beattie John Gregory is holding 63,795 shares at $34,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTV

Equity return is now at value -90.30, with -35.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.