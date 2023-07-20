Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) has jumped by 8.70 compared to previous close of 1.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/10/21 that Wells Fargo, Zscaler, Dave & Buster’s: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMPL is -0.09.

The public float for IMPL is 23.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On July 20, 2023, IMPL’s average trading volume was 699.11K shares.

IMPL’s Market Performance

The stock of Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) has seen a 9.38% increase in the past week, with a 30.60% rise in the past month, and a -4.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.27% for IMPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.78% for IMPL’s stock, with a -29.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMPL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IMPL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMPL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $21 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

IMPL Trading at 21.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares surge +37.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPL rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4153. In addition, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -53.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPL

Equity return is now at value 323.10, with -115.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.