I-Mab (IMAB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for I-Mab (IMAB) is $20.50, which is $31.44 above the current market price. The public float for IMAB is 72.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMAB on July 20, 2023 was 289.67K shares.

IMAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) has increased by 7.75 when compared to last closing price of 2.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMAB’s Market Performance

I-Mab (IMAB) has seen a 8.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.00% decline in the past month and a -10.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.90% for IMAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.47% for IMAB’s stock, with a -21.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAB stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for IMAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAB in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $96 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

IMAB Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAB rose by +8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, I-Mab saw -26.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAB

Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -48.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, I-Mab (IMAB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.