Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ: HCCI)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.41 in comparison to its previous close of 41.94, however, the company has experienced a 12.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ: HCCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ: HCCI) is 11.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HCCI is 1.23.

The public float for HCCI is 15.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On July 20, 2023, HCCI’s average trading volume was 84.51K shares.

HCCI’s Market Performance

HCCI stock saw an increase of 12.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.71% and a quarterly increase of 32.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.92% for HCCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 34.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCCI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HCCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCCI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $42 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

HCCI Trading at 26.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +24.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCCI rose by +11.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.36. In addition, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc saw 41.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCCI starting from Willmschen Robert W Jr, who sale 331 shares at the price of $37.09 back on Mar 09. After this action, Willmschen Robert W Jr now owns 50,360 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, valued at $12,277 using the latest closing price.

Willmschen Robert W Jr, the Director of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, sale 3,984 shares at $37.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Willmschen Robert W Jr is holding 50,691 shares at $147,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.00 for the present operating margin

+24.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc stands at +11.95. The total capital return value is set at 19.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.50. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI), the company’s capital structure generated 50.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.57. Total debt to assets is 26.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.