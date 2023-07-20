Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) by analysts is $21.00, which is $7.01 above the current market price. The public float for HLF is 96.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.66% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of HLF was 1.43M shares.

HLF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) has increased by 3.71 when compared to last closing price of 13.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HLF’s Market Performance

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) has seen a 6.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.37% gain in the past month and a -5.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for HLF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.97% for HLF stock, with a simple moving average of -13.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLF stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for HLF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HLF in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $13 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

HLF Trading at 7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +13.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLF rose by +6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.16. In addition, Herbalife Ltd. saw -5.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLF starting from Gratziani Stephan Paulo, who purchase 23,500 shares at the price of $14.06 back on May 08. After this action, Gratziani Stephan Paulo now owns 34,529 shares of Herbalife Ltd., valued at $330,300 using the latest closing price.

Mulligan Donal L, the Director of Herbalife Ltd., purchase 15,000 shares at $19.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Mulligan Donal L is holding 30,000 shares at $289,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.30 for the present operating margin

+75.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Herbalife Ltd. stands at +6.17. The total capital return value is set at 32.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.52. Equity return is now at value -19.20, with 9.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 64.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.