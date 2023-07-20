Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, HCSG stock has gone up by 4.18%, with a monthly gain of 2.82% and a quarterly surge of 2.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Healthcare Services Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.62% for HCSG’s stock, with a 9.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) is 30.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HCSG is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) is $16.40, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for HCSG is 73.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.68% of that float. On July 20, 2023, HCSG’s average trading volume was 745.75K shares.

HCSG stock's latest price update

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG)’s stock price has soared by 2.19 in relation to previous closing price of 14.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCSG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HCSG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HCSG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

HCSG Trading at 3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCSG rose by +4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.60. In addition, Healthcare Services Group Inc. saw 24.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCSG starting from Simmons Kurt JR, who purchase 1,005 shares at the price of $14.93 back on Jun 30. After this action, Simmons Kurt JR now owns 8,542 shares of Healthcare Services Group Inc., valued at $15,005 using the latest closing price.

Brophy Andrew M, the Principal Accounting Officer of Healthcare Services Group Inc., sale 951 shares at $13.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Brophy Andrew M is holding 3,644 shares at $12,753 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.62 for the present operating margin

+13.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Services Group Inc. stands at +2.05. The total capital return value is set at 9.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.71. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.27. Total debt to assets is 5.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 2.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.