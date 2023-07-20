Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) by analysts is $10.17, which is -$2.0 below the current market price. The public float for HA is 49.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.17% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of HA was 1.28M shares.

HA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) has surged by 4.80 when compared to previous closing price of 11.45, but the company has seen a 1.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/23 that Goldman Steps Back From Bidding for New Credit Card Programs

HA’s Market Performance

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) has experienced a 1.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.08% rise in the past month, and a 42.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.19% for HA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.60% for HA stock, with a simple moving average of 9.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

HA Trading at 28.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +22.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HA rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.86. In addition, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. saw 16.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HA starting from Alter Aaron J, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $8.19 back on Apr 28. After this action, Alter Aaron J now owns 120,698 shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., valued at $24,582 using the latest closing price.

Alter Aaron J, the Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $11.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Alter Aaron J is holding 83,189 shares at $34,714 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.24 for the present operating margin

+3.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stands at -9.09. The total capital return value is set at -6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.35.

Based on Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA), the company’s capital structure generated 647.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.62. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 602.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.