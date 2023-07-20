Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Stock Observes -69.55% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) has seen a -8.70% decrease in the past week, with a -20.18% drop in the past month, and a -40.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.89% for HCDI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.32% for HCDI’s stock, with a -69.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HCDI is also noteworthy at 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HCDI is $12.00, which is $9.27 above than the current price. The public float for HCDI is 0.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.35% of that float. The average trading volume of HCDI on July 20, 2023 was 670.16K shares.

HCDI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) has jumped by 8.33 compared to previous close of 2.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HCDI Trading at -28.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.29%, as shares sank -18.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCDI fell by -8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Harbor Custom Development Inc. saw -63.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HCDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.95 for the present operating margin

-3.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harbor Custom Development Inc. stands at -30.54. Equity return is now at value -167.80, with -13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.