Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) has decreased by -1.36 when compared to last closing price of 9.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is 2.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTN is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gray Television Inc. (GTN) is $13.38, which is $3.94 above the current market price. The public float for GTN is 85.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.92% of that float. On July 20, 2023, GTN’s average trading volume was 1.21M shares.

GTN’s Market Performance

GTN’s stock has seen a 6.67% increase for the week, with a 26.54% rise in the past month and a 14.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for Gray Television Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.89% for GTN’s stock, with a -8.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GTN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GTN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2022.

GTN Trading at 21.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +31.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTN rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, Gray Television Inc. saw -15.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTN starting from HOWELL HILTON H JR, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $9.40 back on Jun 30. After this action, HOWELL HILTON H JR now owns 2,320,695 shares of Gray Television Inc., valued at $9,400 using the latest closing price.

Howell Robin Robinson, the Director of Gray Television Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $9.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Howell Robin Robinson is holding 2,320,695 shares at $9,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.09 for the present operating margin

+29.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gray Television Inc. stands at +12.38. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Gray Television Inc. (GTN), the company’s capital structure generated 236.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.25. Total debt to assets is 58.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gray Television Inc. (GTN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.