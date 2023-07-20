Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) has surged by 1.40 when compared to previous closing price of 23.65, but the company has seen a 2.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) Right Now?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) by analysts is $34.23, which is $9.74 above the current market price. The public float for GLNG is 91.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of GLNG was 1.04M shares.

GLNG’s Market Performance

GLNG’s stock has seen a 2.00% increase for the week, with a 11.02% rise in the past month and a 7.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for Golar LNG Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.04% for GLNG’s stock, with a 4.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

GLNG Trading at 10.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.73. In addition, Golar LNG Limited saw 5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.36 for the present operating margin

+52.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar LNG Limited stands at +325.85. The total capital return value is set at 2.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.09. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 48.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.74. Total debt to assets is 27.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.