GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) by analysts is $132.72, which is $8.76 above the current market price. The public float for GDS is 176.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.10% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of GDS was 1.22M shares.

GDS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) has jumped by 5.52 compared to previous close of 11.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GDS’s Market Performance

GDS’s stock has risen by 1.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.75% and a quarterly drop of -31.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for GDS Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.63% for GDS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15.50 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2023.

GDS Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDS rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.38. In addition, GDS Holdings Limited saw -41.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

+18.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for GDS Holdings Limited stands at -15.64. The total capital return value is set at 0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.44. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), the company’s capital structure generated 185.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.99. Total debt to assets is 59.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.