Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s (GTES) Stock: A 2.26% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has gone down by -0.51% for the week, with a 4.14% rise in the past month and a 1.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.05% for GTES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.26% for GTES’s stock, with a 8.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Right Now?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GTES is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GTES is $15.94, which is $2.36 above the current price. The public float for GTES is 281.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTES on July 20, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

GTES) stock’s latest price update

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES)’s stock price has plunge by 1.12relation to previous closing price of 13.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTES stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GTES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTES in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14.50 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

GTES Trading at 5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTES fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.31. In addition, Gates Industrial Corporation plc saw 19.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTES starting from Eliasson Fredrik J, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $11.57 back on May 25. After this action, Eliasson Fredrik J now owns 71,130 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, valued at $578,500 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Inc., the 10% Owner of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, sale 47,809,634 shares at $11.40 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Blackstone Inc. is holding 195,491 shares at $544,910,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.06 for the present operating margin

+35.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gates Industrial Corporation plc stands at +6.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), the company’s capital structure generated 83.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.64. Total debt to assets is 36.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.