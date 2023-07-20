Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.33 compared to its previous closing price of 4.92. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) is $9.50, which is $6.0 above the current market price. The public float for FLUX is 11.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLUX on July 20, 2023 was 47.07K shares.

FLUX’s Market Performance

FLUX’s stock has seen a 13.16% increase for the week, with a 31.60% rise in the past month and a 39.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.67% for Flux Power Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.67% for FLUX’s stock, with a 18.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLUX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for FLUX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLUX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $30 based on the research report published on February 04th of the previous year 2021.

FLUX Trading at 32.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +33.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLUX rose by +13.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.38. In addition, Flux Power Holdings Inc. saw 34.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLUX starting from DUTT RONALD F, who purchase 2,650 shares at the price of $4.07 back on Jun 14. After this action, DUTT RONALD F now owns 33,030 shares of Flux Power Holdings Inc., valued at $10,783 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Michael, the Director of Flux Power Holdings Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Johnson Michael is holding 4,390,060 shares at $16,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.28 for the present operating margin

+14.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flux Power Holdings Inc. stands at -36.87. The total capital return value is set at -80.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -97.05. Equity return is now at value -68.60, with -22.60 for asset returns.

Based on Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX), the company’s capital structure generated 55.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.75. Total debt to assets is 25.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.