First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) by analysts is $20.00, which is -$1.92 below the current market price. The public float for FHB is 126.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.40% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of FHB was 983.55K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FHB) stock’s latest price update

First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.06 compared to its previous closing price of 20.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FHB’s Market Performance

First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) has experienced a 12.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.02% rise in the past month, and a 9.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for FHB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.80% for FHB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FHB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FHB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

FHB Trading at 19.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +14.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHB rose by +12.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.72. In addition, First Hawaiian Inc. saw -17.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHB starting from Harrison Robert S, who purchase 23,500 shares at the price of $21.61 back on Mar 16. After this action, Harrison Robert S now owns 350,449 shares of First Hawaiian Inc., valued at $507,786 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Hawaiian Inc. stands at +31.50. The total capital return value is set at 13.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.54. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB), the company’s capital structure generated 6.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.80. Total debt to assets is 0.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.